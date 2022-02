KUALA LUMPUR - Any pretence of Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) still working together has evaporated with leaders from Malaysia's oldest Malay Muslim parties trading fierce criticisms and even insults in recent days.

PAS publicly cast its lot with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia after a two-day muzakarah (brainstorming retreat) that ended on Saturday (Jan 29), indicating the return of open hostility - which lasted for decades - and the end of a marriage of convenience with Umno.