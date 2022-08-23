Umno's emergency meeting sparks polls talk

Leaders from Malaysia's ruling party Umno spent yesterday huddled in a hastily convened meeting, sparking talk that the next general election would be called soon.

The meeting also came ahead of former premier Najib Razak's return to court today for what could be the final hearing day of his appeal against a graft conviction.

Multiple reports said the 11am meeting called by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was an attempt to pressure Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - who was not present - to call for an immediate general election, and to interfere in Najib's appeal process and obtain an adjournment. However, these accounts were not verified by the party authorities.

No agenda was revealed for the meeting, beyond party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan's invitation for an "urgent discussion of the party's future". But the absence of Datuk Seri Ismail, an Umno vice-president, exposed the rifts within the party.

Zahid had notified Umno's division leaders, numbering 191 in total, of the meeting late on Sunday night.

The meeting was adjourned around lunchtime and had yet to resume as at press time.

Meanwhile, the local media reported that some Umno leaders had instead travelled to Mr Ismail's official residence in Putrajaya to meet him.