Umno youth chief Akmal arrested in Sabah

Dr Akmal Saleh has been urging boycotts of the KK Mart convenience chain over a socks controversy. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 11:28 AM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 11:25 AM

PETALING JAYA - Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh was arrested in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on April 5.

In a video posted on Facebook, Dr Akmal is seen being whisked away by police in an SUV.

“No fear, no surrender,” he is heard saying as he gets into the police car.

In a Facebook post, he said he was detained at Kota Kinabalu police headquarters despite being scheduled to give his statement at the Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on April 6.

“InsyaAllah, I will give my full cooperation,” he said.

Dr Saleh had insisted on April 4 that he would continue the call to boycott the KK Super Mart convenience store chain over the socks controversy, despite a warning from Malaysia’s King against dragging on the issue any further. THE STAR/ASIA NEWSNETWORK

