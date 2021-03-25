Umno won't work with Anwar's party in next general election: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR • Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party will not work with Malaysia's opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the next general election and dismissed claims that both parties have discussed cooperating.

He said Umno will be working only with its fellow parties under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner in the coming polls and any potential pact with PKR will be explored only after the election. His comments came after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said on March 16 that he had met several Umno leaders to discuss possible political cooperation, although they have yet to come to a decision.

But Zahid said there had been no deliberate discussions on the matter with Datuk Seri Anwar.

"Yes, Anwar and I have bumped into each other at Parliament (and) at weddings, but no discussions at all, be it formally or informally," he said in an interview ahead of the Umno general assembly this weekend.

"Not with me, not with Mat Hassan (Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan)."

When asked if any Umno leader had met Mr Anwar about this, Zahid said: "Umno has not authorised any representative to hold such talks."

Umno has been part of the BN coalition since 1973 and has since contested under its banner in every election. On Feb 19, Umno said it would not cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which heads the ruling pact Perikatan Nasional (PN), in the next election and that its current support of PN would end when Parliament is dissolved. Umno has been at loggerheads with Bersatu and its president, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

On whether Umno might explore working with PKR, Zahid said anything is possible after the polls.

"But for now, there is no discussion, not with PKR, not with DAP, not with Pakatan Harapan," he reiterated, referring to the Democratic Action Party, which forms the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition alliance with PKR and Parti Amanah Negara.

Umno had governed Malaysia for more than 60 years with its partners in the BN coalition until they were defeated by PH in the 2018 General Election.

As for Umno's cooperation with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Zahid said both parties were still working together in the spirit of their pact, Muafakat Nasional.

"But it is up to them. If they feel that they are more comfortable working with other parties, they can proceed to do so," he said.

PAS is also a member of the ruling PN coalition.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had on March 1 promised to hold a general election once the coronavirus pandemic is over to end the political upheaval that has rocked his government since he came to power a year ago.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK