Umno will still support Malaysia’s unity government if I’m president: Khairy Jamaluddin

SINGAPORE - A change in Umno leadership will not necessarily create political instability in Malaysia, said former Malaysia health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who pledged that should he or his allies win the presidency in the upcoming party polls, they will continue to support the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government.

But as to whether he would actually throw his hat into the ring this time for the party’s top job, he said: “I’m still thinking about it.”

“There are rumours that there will be a move to ensure that the top two positions will not be contested. We hope this is not the case,” said Mr Khairy, referring to earlier suggestions by some Umno members that party president Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Mohamad Hasan should not be challenged in this election to avoid further internal split.

The matter will be discussed during the Umno general assembly from Wednesday to Saturday. The party election has to be held by May.

“I want to make sure that at this week’s gathering, there is no motion that will prevent the top two positions in my party from being open for contests,” said Mr Khairy, calling such a move “highly undemocratic”.

He also said this election is “absolutely critical” for the future of Umno, as it is “about the 3Rs: to reform, to get relevant or to rest in peace”.

The 47-year-old pointed out how the seats won by the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition fell from 198 in the 2004 elections to 30 in last year’s national polls.

“No self-respecting party, seeing such a deterioration of support, will not ask serious questions about the leadership of that party,” he said while addressing some 300 delegates at the Regional Outlook Forum, organised by Iseas – Yusof Ishak Institute.

While there are Umno members who are satisfied with Deputy Prime Minister Zahid’s ability to co-opt Umno in the unity government, Mr Khairy said one “must not underestimate the undercurrent within our members, who are reflecting on where we are today”.

The former three-term Member of Parliament for Rembau, who lost in a seven-cornered fight in Sungai Buloh in the last election, also took a dig at himself for being a “loser”, when he talked about his 2018 bid for Umno’s presidency against party bigwigs Zahid and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Mr Khairy also congratulated fellow panellist Anthony Loke for being appointed Transport Minister, before quipping: “Congratulations for having Zahid Hamidi as your boss.”

Besides speaking at the forum, Mr Loke also met his Singapore counterpart S. Iswaran and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. He said he would also meet former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan to learn how the latter tackled Singapore’s MRT issue and managed to improve rail reliability.

Mr Loke said Malaysia needs to focus on maintaining political stability, which provides the foundation for economic development and a chance to improve the livelihoods of Malaysians.