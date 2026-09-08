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UMNO weighs its next move at its assembly this week

The assembly is expected to serve as an important political checkpoint, particularly on UMNO’s future direction and its political cooperation ahead of GE16.

PETALING JAYA - UMNO’s annual general assembly this week is likely to be a crucial test of whether the party can turn recent electoral gains into momentum for the Melaka polls and the 16th General Election (GE16).

It could also be the catalyst for a clearer path towards a political pact with Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), say leaders and analysts.

Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii said the party’s recent electoral successes in Johor and Negri Sembilan would be among the issues highlighted.

“The successes will certainly be highlighted and celebrated. We won with the support of the people, who want to see solutions that can bring greater stability to their lives.

“Now, we will focus on preparations for the general election, which could be held at any time,” he said on Sept 7.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has voiced support for an earlier GE16 – although it can be held as late as February 2028 – saying elections would allow the government to seek a fresh mandate.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the coalition was nevertheless prepared even if Parliament served its full term.

The general assembly from Sept 9 to Sept 12 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur is expected to bring together 6,401 delegates from across the country, comprising 2,922 Umno delegates, 1,163 from Wanita, 1,171 from Umno Youth and 1,145 from Puteri Umno.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is expected to attend the assembly.

Razlan said the party would also discuss the “formula” behind the victories and how to sustain the momentum going into GE16.

He said UMNO’s efforts to strengthen party unity would continue, pointing to the “Rumah Bangsa” initiative launched earlier in 2026 to bring members together and reinforce the party machinery.

Pokok Sena Umno Youth chief Mohd Farhan Ahmad said one of the key issues would be ensuring that UMNO and BN win GE16.

“Today, our party is still standing; it remains in government, and the two state election victories have given the party new momentum.

“We need to ask how these victories can be built on as we head towards GE16.

“If the two state elections have given us momentum, the party assembly must provide clear direction,” he said.

“I want to see UMNO emerge with a clear roadmap – the consti­tuencies we want to win back, the voter groups we want to reach out to, the new talent we want to bring forward and the narrative we want to take to the people.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara senior political science lecturer Mujibu Abd Muis said he expected the assembly to serve as an important political checkpoint, particularly on UMNO’s future direction and its political cooperation ahead of GE16.

“The growing engagement between UMNO and PAS is certainly significant.

“PAS has just endorsed ‘penyatuan ummah’ (Muslim unity) as part of its political agenda towards GE16, while UMNO has opened the door for negotiations with political parties on electoral cooperation,” he said.

He added that the more important question was not simply whether UMNO and PAS could cooperate, but what kind of political arrangement they were trying to build for GE16.

“Recent developments suggest that both sides are testing whether cooperation can be achieved without necessarily recreating Muafakat Nasional in its previous form.

“I would describe this as strategic accommodation rather than a new formal coalition,” he said.

Professor Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the assembly would be an important platform for Umno to clarify its political direction ahead of GE16.

“The possibility of cooperation between UMNO and PAS will certainly attract attention, given their influence among Malay and Muslim voters.

“Other issues likely to dominate include UMNO’s readiness for GE16, its position within the unity government, strengthening the grassroots, candidate selection, the cost of living and winning back support among younger voters,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK