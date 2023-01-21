Umno’s ringfencing of Zahid leaves Anwar govt exposed at coming state polls and beyond

KUALA LUMPUR - The Anwar Ibrahim administration can look forward to short-term stability now that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief’s most important ally, Zahid Hamidi, is set to remain as Umno president after party delegates last week resolved to bar a leadership challenge.

But the no-contest motion on Jan 14 to ensure Deputy Prime Minister Zahid remains head of his party - and Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan as Umno No 2 - is already handing rivals Perikatan Nasional (PN) added impetus to attack the government’s top leaders of alleged abuse of power and attempts to whitewash charges of corruption, ahead of crucial polls in six states that must be held by mid-2023.

Analysts also believe that avoiding a leadership tussle at party polls due by May will not necessarily prevent infighting as per the official narrative, as there has already been immediate backlash across all levels in Umno.

Both PN - led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) as a key ally - and PH pushed anti-graft campaigns largely aimed at Umno’s Barisan Nasional (BN) pact in November’s general election.

They won 74 and 81 seats respectively and left the once dominant Umno with just 26 MPs. A hung Parliament was resolved after PH and BN put aside decades of bitter enmity to spearhead a so-called “unity government”.

But the so-called “green wave” - named after PAS’ colours as it ended up the biggest winners with 43 out of 222 MPs - only grew as two delayed votes saw PN take PH stronghold Padang Serai and narrow BN’s majority in Tioman.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan noted the day after the Umno resolution that the “cleansing of the court cluster’s image... is to influence public perception to face polls in six states”, using the term to refer to Umno leaders who have faced trial, especially for graft charges.

Since the unity government was formed, two former Umno MPs have been acquitted of corruption. Zahid’s own defence over 47 counts of graft was postponed from Monday to April without any reason being made public.

Making reference to Datuk Seri Anwar’s 1999 conviction for abuse of power, Datuk Wan Saiful added that the premier “and Zahid together hold the two highest positions in the country. Can we believe that they will not misuse enforcement agencies... to whitewash the image of the court cluster”?

PAS president Hadi Awang on Tuesday also referred to the government as “liars, thieves and robbers uniting“, insisting that Islam rejects cooperation with such groups.

Analysts believe that despite Anwar administration’s stronger footing, thanks to Umno’s no contest motion, could yet be rocked by handing “fodder for PN for the state polls, allowing them to continue attacking ruling parties for lacking integrity”.

“Umno needs to learn the right lesson from the last elections that values matter to the Malay majority electorate. Ironically, the internal backlash against the motion shows that it doesn’t solve the factionalism in the party, and we are likely to see the same fatal disunity that paralysed the party at the general election,“ risk consultancy KRA Group’s strategic director Amir Fareed Rahim told The Straits Times.

The lack of unity at November’s national polls is widely cited by party officials and observers as a key reason for Umno’s second consecutive general election defeat after six decades of uninterrupted rule since independence.

Top Umno leaders such as former premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob, a sitting vice-president, as well as ex-youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, have criticised the move of no contest as undemocratic, which could further erode support for the party.