Umno’s annual meeting agrees to no-contest for president, deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno delegates at its annual assembly have passed a resolution to no-contest rules for the party’s top two positions at its upcoming internal election which must be held before May 19.

The resolution was passed by the majority of the 5,000-plus delegates at its annual meeting at party headquarters. The annual meeting of Malaysia’s longest ruling party is closely watched.

The no-contest resolution means that Umno president Zahid Hamidi, and deputy president Mohamad Hasan, cannot be challenged at the May polls.

Zahid is also Deputy Prime Minister in the Anwar Ibrahim administration and Datuk Seri Mohamad the Defence Minister.

Other posts - including for the three vice-presidents and the wing chiefs - are still open for contests.

Terengganu Umno’s state liaison chief Ahmad Said said on Saturday that over 90 per cent of the delegates supported the no-contest resolution, while less than 10 per cent rejected it.

“The no-contest motion will allow Umno to consolidate its strength ahead of the six state elections held in 2023.

“We do not want Umno to be in disarray due to an intense internal poll,” he told reporters.

Six Malaysian states will hold state-assembly polls this year: Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah helmed by opposition Perikatan Nasional alliance; and Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan which are controlled by the ruling Pakatan Harapan pact.

Umno information chief Isham Jalil also confirmed the passing of the resolution in a Facebook post, saying it received support from the majority of the delegates.

Umno last approved a no-contest for the two top positions at the 2017 assembly, protecting its then-president Najib Razak and incoming deputy president Zahid from being challenged.

The party’s last internal polls were held in June 2018 after the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition lost power for the first time in a Malaysian general election. Najib stepped down as president and Zahid contested and won the post, with Mr Mohamad coming in as deputy president.

Today, with just 26 MPs in the 222-strong federal legislature, Umno is at its weakest after a drubbing at the Nov 19, 2022 federal polls. Malaysia’s grand old party has the biggest number of members at around 3.4 million.

Umno’s four-day assembly concludes on Saturday.