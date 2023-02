KUALA LUMPUR – The decision by Umno’s top leadership to purge dozens of its members in January may have silenced the disquiet within the grand old Malay party, but it has also put Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in a difficult position.

Umno sacked or suspended at least 50 members and top party leaders in what was essentially a purge of a group that had long been opposed to party chief Zahid Hamidi’s leadership, and had caused squabbling within the party.