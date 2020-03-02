Umno president Zahid says his corruption trial not dropped, vows to clear name in court

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno president Zahid Hamidi has clarified that his ongoing corruption trial has only been deferred by one day, and has not been dropped.

In a brief statement on Monday (March 2), Zahid said his case was postponed for one day and will proceed as usual on Tuesday.

"The case has not been withdrawn like the cases before this.

"Insya-Allah, I will clear my name in court without any of the cases being withdrawn.

"I want the court to decide, although the charges are political prosecutions and selective in nature," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the High Court allowed Zahid's lawyers' request to have the ongoing trial postponed to Tuesday, instead of resuming on Monday as previously scheduled.

This is because the Umno president is expected to attend a meeting with newly-appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss the latter's Cabinet selection.