Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's quest for redemption rocks former ruling party's boat

KUALA LUMPUR - Not all in Umno are heralding the return of their president, fearing Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's sudden announcement on Sunday that he is ending his garden leave could lead to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resuming a hostile stance against the once-dominant party.

Just days before the end of his six-month sabbatical, Datuk Seri Zahid, the former deputy premier, was charged with 40 more counts of graft, bringing the total of charges he is facing to 87. This is far in excess of the 42 charges levelled against his former boss and ousted prime minister Najib Razak, who resigned as Umno president soon after the party's shock defeat in the May 2018 election. The financial mismanagement at the state investment firm, 1MDB, was a big issue at the polls.

But having seen Datuk Seri Najib weather the storm and generate a national following from his "Malu Apa, Bossku (why so shy, my friend?)" campaign despite an ongoing trial, Mr Zahid may feel that the time is ripe to re-establish himself.

"That is his right, but it is crucial for the party to consider our unity and position," said former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, who is still an influential figure and seen as a go-between with the federal government. "We are in a good position right now compared to last year. Don't allow these issues to affect what we have built for a year, just because Zahid has decided to return."

Umno suffered a steady exodus of members after Mr Zahid won the party election in June last year. The number of MPs who left by the time he took a leave of absence from his duties as party president in December was 17, nearly a third of the 54 who were elected just months earlier. Most of them joined Tun Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

But after Mr Zahid's deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, took the reins, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition went on to score a hat trick, winning three by-elections, with the fulsome backing of new ally, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

It is this Malay-Muslim pact which may also have spurred Mr Zahid's return with the partnership a priority of his presidency.

"Zahid is a better fit to lead the Umno-PAS coalition given his religious background and his popularity among more conservative Umno grassroots," Bower Group Asia director Adib Zalkapli told The Straits Times.

But it also comes at a time when tensions in the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition are at a high following last month's viral gay sex clips ostensibly involving Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali, whose rise in recent years has threatened Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's ascension to power under a succession plan agreed with Dr Mahathir.

The Economic Affairs Minister denies being the man in the videos and, amid calls from a pro-Anwar faction for him to step down, has claimed they are the work of his opponents within the party. Dr Mahathir, who turns 94 this month, has repeatedly waved away PKR president Anwar's two-year deadline for the power handover, but in recent weeks publicly stated that he would step down after three years - the time he says is needed to reduce the government's debt levels.

The concession is read as a signal to stabilise the coalition and put the sex video episode behind them. But Mr Zahid's return could spur Dr Mahathir back into action, as the Umno president pursues a swift return to power by making his party an ally to his former mentor, Mr Anwar.

Party insiders told The Straits Times they are "preparing for war" not just between internal factions, but bracing for further legal action against the party, expanding on a recent freeze of assets tied to billions siphoned out of 1MDB.

When announcing his return, Mr Zahid dismissed plans by rivals to force his exit via an amendment to Umno's Constitution barring anyone convicted from holding office, and instead called for the party to prepare for "trying and challenging times".

Said Mr Zahid: "What needs to be done now is to ensure undivided loyalty by Umno members for the party."