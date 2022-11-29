Umno president Zahid defends working with long-time Malaysian political foe PH

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno president Zahid Hamidi has defended his decision to cooperate with its long-time political enemy, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, saying the move will not sideline Umno’s principles of championing the rights of Malays and Islam in Malaysia.

He said in a Facebook posting on Tuesday that the cooperation was also based on a decree by the Malaysian King for the formation of a unity government.

Zahid’s decision to support PH, instead of the rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, helped PH leader Anwar Ibrahim secure control of the 222-seat Malaysian Parliament. Datuk Seri Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister last Thursday.

The main three coalitions in the so-called unity government has 135 seats altogether - PH with 82, BN with 30 and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s 23. This is well beyond the minimum 112 seats needed to form the government.

Other smaller coalitions and parties have since decided to support the PH-led government, with PM Anwar saying he now has behind him two-thirds of the House, or 148 seats.

Zahid said Umno’s stance on not working with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by Mr Anwar, the ethnic Chinese-based Democratic Action Party (DAP) and PN’s lead party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was a stand made before the Nov 19 general election.

PH consists of PKR, the DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation. Another party, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, is a close PH ally.

Zahid said in his Facebook post: “Firstly, the rejection of any cooperation with PKR, DAP and Bersatu was for the 15th General Election, and not post-election.

“Secondly, the cooperation is based on the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the King) that a unity government be formed.”

Supporters of Zahid, 69, who is facing a raft of corruption charges in the courts, is pushing for him to be appointed deputy prime minister.

Umno leads the four-party Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

The cooperation with PH has been rewarded with BN and PH forming joint state governments in the Perak and Pahang state assemblies.

Umno has been allowed by PH to retain the menteri besar posts in the two states, although BN wasn’t the coalition with the most number of seats.