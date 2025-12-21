Malaysian DPM Zahid says he hopes Najib is given a full pardon

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak has already served three years in prison.

BUTTERWORTH - Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said he hopes that former Malaysian prime minister Najib Abdul Razak will be given a royal pardon.

Datuk Seri Zahid said Najib has already served three years in prison and deserves to be considered for a full pardon.

However, Dr Zahid urged patience and to allow the chair of the Federal Territories Pardons Board to make the decision.

“When the Pardons Board is called to decide on Najib, we are confident that the King, as a fair and compassionate ruler, will give proper consideration,” he said, adding that the sentence was not just for punishment but also corrective.

Dr Zahid, who is also Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman, said this during the Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party annual general assembly held at The Light Hotel on Dec 21.

Describing himself as a “true friend” of Najib, he said he would continue to advocate for the former prime minister.

“I sincerely hope and pray that Najib will be granted a pardon in the near future,” he said.

Dr Zahid’s remarks came a day before the Kuala Lumpur High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on the royal addendum issue, which could allow Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million (S$13.3 million ) from SRC International and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

He applied for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022.

On Feb 2, 2024, the Pardons Board announced that his prison term had been reduced from 12 years to six , while his fine was cut from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Under the Federal Constitution, the King has the prerogative to grant pardons based on the advice of the Pardons Board, for offences committed within the Federal Territories. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK