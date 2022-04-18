Umno president refutes rumour he is protecting teenager's abuser

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A teen abuse victim's plight has touched many, including Johor royalty but it has brought unwelcome attention to Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after rumours spread online about his involvement.
The 13-year-old girl, who has Down syndrome, was severely abused physically and emotionally.
Founder of Rumah Bonda welfare home, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, 30, is accused of the abuse and the trial is ongoing at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.
She has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglecting and abusing the girl.
Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid had to publicly refute rumours he is protecting the accused.
The Umno president said allegations made based on a picture of him and Siti Bainun were baseless because as a leader, he was unlikely to reject the public's request to be photographed with him.
"It is regrettable when I was told that someone was trying to link me to the case, accusing me of trying to protect the accused and that it was because of me that she had 10 lawyers on her defence team.
"I am in no way protecting anyone if they are accused of being involved in a crime.
"It is baseless to associate me with the accused just through a picture. As a leader, how could I reject anyone's request to have a photo with me?" he said in a Facebook post Sunday (April 17).
Mr Ahmad Zahid said people should not jump to conclusions too quickly based on what they see or hear.
"Let the court decide through a fair trial.
"Allegations that I am trying to influence the court in the trial of (the teen's) case also make no sense.
"How can I do it when the prosecution also knows that I have no authority to do so," he said, adding that he was not in the government.
The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament noted that until now, he was still fighting to clear his name in court.
"If it's true that I have such an ability (to influence the court), wouldn't it be better for me to 'protect' my case instead?" he asked.
His daughter on Monday also defended him.
She is not my adopted sister, said Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahidi.
"Everyone takes a photo with my father, and it has got nothing to do with our family," mStar quoted her as saying on Instagram on Saturday.
"To those who provoke and slander, my family and I vehemently condone the allegations of abuse against (the teen)," said Ms Nurulhidayah following rumours that Siti Bainun was an adopted daughter of Mr Ahmad Zahid.
Meanwhile Malaysian social media users have not held back their ire over what they consider an "insensitive" visit by a minister on Monday.
Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun's visit, reportedly with media personnel, was termed as "self-promotion".
"Stop with the photo ops @RinaMohdHarun. It is not about you documenting proof that you care or you putting an act to 'buat kerja' (seen to be working). Insensitive and clueless on child protection," said Twitter user Tina Z.
Another user said by it was wrong on many levels.
"(The teen) is not ready to accept visitors or outsiders, so why bring reporters, videographers and photographers which could scare her," tweeted @wahidahu55ain.
"This is wrong (on) so many ethical, moral and professional levels," said Twitter user Munirah Mazlan.
Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has offered his legal team to help the teen.
"I have contacted and discussed with my lawyers regarding (the teen's) abuse case," he said.