Umno president refutes rumour he is protecting teenager's abuser

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A teen abuse victim's plight has touched many, including Johor royalty but it has brought unwelcome attention to Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after rumours spread online about his involvement.

The 13-year-old girl, who has Down syndrome, was severely abused physically and emotionally.

Founder of Rumah Bonda welfare home, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, 30, is accused of the abuse and the trial is ongoing at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglecting and abusing the girl.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid had to publicly refute rumours he is protecting the accused.

The Umno president said allegations made based on a picture of him and Siti Bainun were baseless because as a leader, he was unlikely to reject the public's request to be photographed with him.

"It is regrettable when I was told that someone was trying to link me to the case, accusing me of trying to protect the accused and that it was because of me that she had 10 lawyers on her defence team.

"I am in no way protecting anyone if they are accused of being involved in a crime.

"It is baseless to associate me with the accused just through a picture. As a leader, how could I reject anyone's request to have a photo with me?" he said in a Facebook post Sunday (April 17).

Mr Ahmad Zahid said people should not jump to conclusions too quickly based on what they see or hear.

"Let the court decide through a fair trial.

"Allegations that I am trying to influence the court in the trial of (the teen's) case also make no sense.

"How can I do it when the prosecution also knows that I have no authority to do so," he said, adding that he was not in the government.