UMNO opens doors to Khairy, Hishammuddin and Syed Hamid

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed the reinstatement of the trio’s party memberships in a Facebook post on the night of April 17 following the party’s leadership meeting held in Melaka.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

PETALING JAYA – UMNO has approved the unconditional return of former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, former vice-president Hishamuddin Hussein and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed the reinstatement of the trio’s party memberships in a Facebook post on the night of April 17 following the party’s leadership meeting held in Melaka.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin previously expressed that he was ready to return to UMNO should his suspension be lifted and had reportedly submitted an application to rejoin the party president.

Mr Khairy had also reportedly submitted a letter of appeal after being sacked in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr Syed Hamid quit UMNO to join Bersatu in 2018, stating that he had lost belief in the party. However, he, too, had recently expressed his intentions to rejoin the party.

Party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously stated that doors remained open to former members who wished to return to the party.

6,252 former members were readmitted through the Gagasan Rumah Bangsa initiative.

The council also amended party membership rules to enable online registration, aimed at easing recruitment, particularly among youths.

In light of rising living costs driven by fuel price hikes and global inflation linked to the Iran conflict, UMNO urged its-led states to step up targeted assistance for affected communities.

The party announced key programmes for its 80th anniversary celebration from May 1 to May 5 in Kuala Lumpur, including conventions, education congresses, and entrepreneurship events. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK