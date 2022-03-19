Umno members urged to endorse call for snap polls in Malaysia

The president of Malaysia's ruling party Umno yesterday urged members to endorse a push for snap polls in the country, amping up the pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - a senior party colleague - to dissolve Parliament.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told the party's annual general assembly that his call for the early national vote reflects the sentiments of Umno grassroots and that they should be heeded.

"When people love us (Umno), let's receive that love. Let's not long for it after it has gone. The more it is delayed, the more fatigued the people will become," Zahid told the 5,571 delegates gathered at Umno's headquarters for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed Malaysia in early 2020.

Thousands more Umno members watched the proceedings on big screens outside the main hall.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said on Thursday that "the time is now and not next year" for the general election, in a speech at the opening of Umno's three wings.

Zahid, who is facing 87 graft charges, and his main ally, former premier Najib Razak, are among top Umno leaders agitating for snap elections this year.

The general election is not due until July next year.

Najib, who has been convicted on graft charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, retains deep influence in Umno.

The Najib-Zahid camp is pushing for snap polls after the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition scored electoral wins at the Melaka and Johor state elections consecutively over the past four months.

A section of Umno leaders led by Najib and Zahid believes that snap polls would see BN returning to federal power with an outright majority, rather than having to work with non-BN parties currently.

Opposing the call for snap polls is a rival Umno camp led by PM Ismail Sabri and Umno figures such as Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.