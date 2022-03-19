Umno members urged to endorse call for snap polls in Malaysia

The president of Malaysia's ruling party Umno yesterday urged members to endorse a push for snap polls in the country, amping up the pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - a senior party colleague - to dissolve Parliament.
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told the party's annual general assembly that his call for the early national vote reflects the sentiments of Umno grassroots and that they should be heeded.
"When people love us (Umno), let's receive that love. Let's not long for it after it has gone. The more it is delayed, the more fatigued the people will become," Zahid told the 5,571 delegates gathered at Umno's headquarters for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed Malaysia in early 2020.
Thousands more Umno members watched the proceedings on big screens outside the main hall.
Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said on Thursday that "the time is now and not next year" for the general election, in a speech at the opening of Umno's three wings.
Zahid, who is facing 87 graft charges, and his main ally, former premier Najib Razak, are among top Umno leaders agitating for snap elections this year.
The general election is not due until July next year.
Najib, who has been convicted on graft charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, retains deep influence in Umno.
The Najib-Zahid camp is pushing for snap polls after the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition scored electoral wins at the Melaka and Johor state elections consecutively over the past four months.
A section of Umno leaders led by Najib and Zahid believes that snap polls would see BN returning to federal power with an outright majority, rather than having to work with non-BN parties currently.
Opposing the call for snap polls is a rival Umno camp led by PM Ismail Sabri and Umno figures such as Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
People in this other faction - especially those who hold Cabinet positions in the seven-month-old Ismail Sabri administration - want the government to continue.
Responding to the calls for snap polls, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said on Thursday that the dissolution of Parliament, a step necessary before elections are called, was under the King's purview.
"If we determine our own date, the King would say we took over his power," Mr Ismail told reporters while attending the Umno assembly. "We will wait."
Zahid on Thursday acknowledged that the party will not overreach in its push for snap polls.
"We understand that the power to dissolve Parliament is the Cabinet's prerogative, where the Prime Minister will advise the King," he said.
"We do not want to disturb that process, but as a responsible party, we have the powers to determine our direction."
A main plank of Mr Ismail's resistance to snap polls is that he will likely lose his job as prime minister should Umno-led BN win power again. Members of his faction would likely all lose their Cabinet posts too.
Mr Ismail, the most senior of Umno's three vice-presidents, ranks third in the party's hierarchy, after president Zahid and deputy president Mohamad.
PM Ismail is instead pushing for Umno to quickly hold its delayed internal elections, which would allow him to stand against graft-charged president Zahid.
This would brighten Mr Ismail's chances at holding on to the prime ministership should he win the party's presidency.
Zahid appeared to resist calls for party election to be held before a general election during his assembly address.
"Be patient (for party elections). The ROS (Registrar of Societies) has said that we should have party elections by Dec 29. Anyone can contest, including for the post of president, deputy president," Zahid said.
• Additional reporting by Nadirah H. Rodzi