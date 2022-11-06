Umno members contesting on rival party tickets sacked, says secretary-general

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno leaders and members who have broken ranks by contesting or campaigning for rival parties have been sacked with immediate effect, said party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

He said the party’s Constitution stipulated that members who contest on any other ticket or become proposers and supporters of candidates representing the Opposition, could be expelled.

“Based on the reports we have received, there are Umno members who are candidates, proposers and supporters of the opposing party.

“Their membership in Umno is hereby automatically terminated in accordance with Clause 20.11 of the Umno constitution,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “Umno will not tolerate any treacherous action by any of its members.”

Datuk Seri Ahmad did not name those who were sacked but it was widely known that at leats three Umno renegades - an outgoing minister and two deputy ministers – are defending their seats against candidates who have replaced them on the Umno slate.

Two of these Umno rebels are standing in Perlis.

They are the state’s former chief minister Shahidan Kassim who is contesting in the Arau parliamentary ward on a Perikatan Nasional ticket and incumbent Padang Besar MP Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who is defending the seat and also contesting the Titi Tinggi state seat as an independent.

The third Umno leader is incumbent Maran MP Ismail Abd Muttalib, who is also defending his seat on a Perikatan Nasional ticket.