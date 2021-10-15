Umno leaders involved in Melaka political crisis stripped of party membership

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Umno supreme council has confirmed that Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan - who are involved in the Melaka political crisis - have been stripped of their membership.

The confirmation was made at the council's meeting on Thursday (Oct 14) night, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

"The supreme council also discussed preparations to be made to face an election in Melaka.

"The party machinery has been directed to make necessary preparations to face the state election and to put in place standard operating procedure to be set by the Election Commission," he said in a statement on Friday.

The sacking came following the duo's involvement in Melaka's political crisis after they declared to have lost confidence in Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and withdrew their support for him.

Mr Idris, who is Umno's Sungai Udang assemblymen and Mr Nor Azman, the elected representative of Pantai Kundor had announced the withdrawal of support on Oct 4, along with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Independent lawmaker Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

On Oct 5, the state assembly was dissolved, paving the way for an election to be held within 60 days.

The Election Commission will be meeting on Oct 18 to discuss matters pertaining to the state election.