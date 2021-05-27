Umno leader removed as rail firm's boss

A key Umno leader, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, has been removed as chairman of state-owned public transport firm Prasarana Malaysia, a day after his controversial remarks at a press conference accelerated demands for his resignation.

At the news conference, Mr Tajuddin sought to downplay his absence at the site of the country's first Light Rail Transit (LRT) crash on Monday which left three people in intensive care. Prasarana operates Malaysia's main suburban rail lines.

Finance Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz yesterday issued a letter to Mr Tajuddin, informing him that his position as non-executive chairman of the firm had been terminated effective immediately.

Mr Tajuddin showed up only on Tuesday to visit the crash site and address the media.

However, the tone of his press conference, which included him describing the crash as two trains "kissing" each other, drew the ire of Malaysians, with over 100,000 signatures gathered by yesterday for a petition demanding his resignation.

Mr Tajuddin on Tuesday also snapped at journalists, warning them not to "provoke" him when questions were posed about calls for his resignation.

The ousted chairman is a Supreme Council member of Umno, the biggest party in the current government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He is also the election director for Barisan Nasional (BN), Malaysia's former ruling coalition, that is headed by Umno.

Former prime minister Najib Razak, who is also from Umno, had earlier yesterday apologised on Mr Tajuddin's behalf.

Datuk Seri Najib said the Umno Supreme Council member "regretted" his conduct, which included a racist jibe at a journalist. But Mr Tajuddin did not directly tender a public apology.

Mr Najib had also said Mr Tajuddin would resign from his post when instructed by Umno.

Mr Tajuddin is also being probed by the authorities for failing to wear a face mask at the press conference. Face masks are mandatory in public places in Malaysia, which is battling its deadliest surge of coronavirus cases to date.

A former deputy minister and a three-term Member of Parliament, Mr Tajuddin's tenure as the chairman of Prasarana - which owns and operates much of Malaysia's rail lines and also buses - has been shrouded in controversy.

During his one year as the chairman, Mr Tajuddin courted controversy after he suspended the firm's chief executive officer Muhammad Nizam Alias late last year. While he was chairman, Prasarana also faced demands for unfulfilled payments for work done by key contractors for the ongoing LRT3 project.

Prasarana's office was raided by Malaysia's anti-graft authorities in January, and subsequently an abuse of power probe was initiated against Mr Tajuddin. The results of the investigation were submitted to prosecutors earlier this month.

Mr Tajuddin said yesterday that he had yet to receive his letter of termination, and seemed unperturbed by his removal as chairman.

"Want to terminate, terminate lah. I can do other work," he said when contacted by news portal Malay Mail.

Monday's LRT crash, the worst in the line's 23-year history, involved 213 passengers who were in a train that collided with a manually operated and empty one on a test run at an underground tunnel near Kuala Lumpur City Centre.