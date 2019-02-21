Umno lawyer charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno’s top lawyer Mohd Hafarizam Harun was charged on Thursday (Feb 21) with two counts of money laundering by depositing RM15 million (S$4.98 million) via three cheques from former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak into his law firm's bank account.

Clad in a black suit, the 47-year-old pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Azman Ahmad.

According to the first charge, Hafarizam deposited proceeds of unlawful activity totalling RM11.5 million through two AmIslamic Bank Bhd cheques belonging to Najib into a client account of Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak at CIMB Bank Bhd.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank, Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur between April 16 and Nov 4, 2014.

In the second charge, Hafarizam was accused of the same offence involving RM3.5 million, which he was said to have deposited via a cheque from Najib into the same client account at the law firm.

He allegedly committed the offence at the same place on Feb 12, 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amlatfapua) Act 2001.

Hafarizam faces imprisonment up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if he is convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam proposed RM500,000 bail for both charges.

He also asked the court to seize the accused's passport.

Lawyer Hasnal Rezua Merican, who represented Hafarizam, did not object to the proposed bail amount and the additional condition on the passport.

Mr Azman fixed bail at RM500,000 in one surety and ordered for Hafarizam's passport to be surrendered.

The case is set for mention on March 25.

Outside the courtroom, Malay Mail reported Hafarizam as saying that he is still Najib's lawyer and will be representing his client in two civil court cases.

He has previously represented Najib.

The former premier is facing a slew of money laundering and power abuse charges linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).