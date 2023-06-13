News analysis

Umno harps on pardon for Najib in bid to clean up party’s image: Analysts

Zunaira Saieed
Malaysia Correspondent
Analysts believe that the calls to release former Malaysian premier Najib Razak have divided Umno. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR – Umno’s repeated pleas for a royal pardon for jailed former premier Najib Razak is a tactic to absolve the party whose image has been tainted by corruption, while diverting attention from its leadership flaws and waning support among Malay-Muslim voters, say analysts.

Last Friday, Umno president Zahid Hamidi called for Najib’s release from prison during the party’s general assembly. Najib’s son Mohd Nizar Najib also stood up in the audience to ask Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to release his father, while his daughter Nooryana Najib told Umno that forgetting Najib means to forget the party’s core values.

