Umno harps on pardon for Najib in bid to clean up party’s image: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR – Umno’s repeated pleas for a royal pardon for jailed former premier Najib Razak is a tactic to absolve the party whose image has been tainted by corruption, while diverting attention from its leadership flaws and waning support among Malay-Muslim voters, say analysts.

Last Friday, Umno president Zahid Hamidi called for Najib’s release from prison during the party’s general assembly. Najib’s son Mohd Nizar Najib also stood up in the audience to ask Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to release his father, while his daughter Nooryana Najib told Umno that forgetting Najib means to forget the party’s core values.