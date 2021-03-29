Umno goes after 'traitors' in the party: The Star columnist

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It has been a brutal weekend in politics as Umno leaders went for the jugular at the party's general assembly.

The rivalry and tension between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia finally came down to this moment - the marriage is no longer tenable and the two parties will go their separate ways come the general election.

The arrows flying in the direction of Bersatu were to be expected. The surprise was the attacks on enemies inside the party who were slammed as "hypocrites" and "traitors". The enemy within refers to those who want Umno to continue working with Bersatu. Ketereh division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who has been vocal about this, bore the brunt of the attacks.

It must have been the most horrible general assembly of his life and there was a nasty pamphlet portraying him as "kuda PPBM" (Bersatu lackey). Annuar and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were running mates in the last Umno election and their wives are close friends. But their friendship is over and Zahid made an indirect attack at Annuar during his presidential address by praising Kelantan Umno for cutting off ties with Bersatu three days after Annuar's Ketereh division pressed Zahid to cooperate with Bersatu.

Loyalty is prized in politics and Annuar was perceived as being disloyal to his own party. He left the hall the moment Ahmad Zahid finished his keynote address and did not return. Annuar should have seen it coming after his press secretary Tun Faisal Abdul Aziz, who is Putrajaya deputy chief, was suspended the night before.

It was like a tsunami warning of the wave heading towards him. Annuar has lost the confidence of his president who even used the word "parasite". Will he hand in his resignation as Federal Territory Minister? The anti-Bersatu sentiment seems irreversible, going by the mood at the general assembly. Perlis Umno chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who has been openly pro-Bersatu, was jeered and heckled throughout his speech.

On the other hand, Kelantan Umno chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub was cheered on for his strong stand opposing Bersatu. Everyone in the hall rose to their feet to show support when he asked whether Umno should quit the government.

But despite the war cries, the party leadership has no intention to exit immediately. Delegates basically endorsed what the supreme council had already decided. They gave the top decision-making body the mandate to work out a timeline for disengagement. There was criticism when state chairmen were assigned to speak at the general assembly. In hindsight, it was a good move because these state chiefs are mature politicians who have to run state governments comprising assemblymen from various parties.

Some are mentri besar in their state and they brought some balance and reason to the anti-Bersatu mood. Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, whose administration is holding on by a majority of one seat, said it felt like "an egg sitting on the tip of a horn". Hasni, who is a personal friend of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, related that the latter had asked Umno to make way in Pagoh. But he said surveys showed that Malays in Johor prefer Barisan Nasional or Muafakat Nasional to Bersatu. He said he had to respect the wishes of the Pagoh division to contest in the constituency and received loud applause for putting party over friendship.

The whole affair was rightly described by a news portal as "an anti-climax" but it was mission accomplished for Zahid. "He managed to make it about Bersatu rather than a referendum on his leadership," said a political insider.

Although Muhyiddin will decide the date of the general election, Umno will decide whether to pull out soon or only after Parliament is dissolved. It is a symbiotic relationship where neither party has the upper hand. The situation has put PAS in a fix. PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang's effort to bring the two parties together has flopped. Hadi was in such a hurry to leave PWTC and avoid the media that the party's security squad caused a cameraman to fall to the ground.

Zahid also declined to answer questions about whether he would be the prime minister candidate. "Don't ask the same question you asked yesterday," he told a reporter. The coveted job will be a long shot for him but it is looking a bit more possible for deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan, whose keynote address before the three wings went down well with many.

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak praised Tok Mat, as he is better known, on Facebook. The first post drew 23,000 likes, the second had 33,000 likes - that is the outreach of "Bossku". Tok Mat's standing has shot up overnight. He has been able to articulate issues close to the delegates' hearts in a factual and intelligent way. He is also the only one among his rivals for the top post to take an unequivocal stand on ties with Bersatu and that won over many delegates. The party will begin to look at him more seriously from now.

Meanwhile, expect more political instability in the days ahead.

The writer is a columnist with the paper. The Star is a member of The Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 news media entities.