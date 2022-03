KUALA LUMPUR - The timing of the general election and Umno's awkward pact with Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) are expected to be some of the key issues raised during the Malay nationalist party's four-day general assembly this week.

Umno president Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Razak - part of the party's so-called "court cluster" of leaders who are fighting graft charges - are pushing for polls to be held early this year.