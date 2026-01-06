Umno firmly against any ‘backdoor’ move to topple unity govt, says Malaysia’s Deputy PM Zahid

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PETALING JAYA - Umno will remain in the unity government until the next general election and will not entertain any “back door” attempt to bring down the administration, says party president Dr Zahid Hamidi .

The Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman also said the party’s stand had been consistent from the start and aligned with the coalition’s principle of rejecting any move that could trigger political instability.

“From the very beginning, we have never considered quitting the current government.

“We will stay with the government until the end of its term,” he told a press conference at the Rural and Regional Development Ministry in Putrajaya on Jan 6.

He said Umno had examined proposals, including suggestions from some state representatives, to revive cooperation with the Opposition, particularly PAS, under the defunct Muafakat Nasional framework, and they were rejected.

“There were discussions about reviving cooperation between Umno-BN and the Opposition, including suggestions to look for a suitable time to leave the current government.

“However, from the beginning, the party and I have maintained the position that we will never engage in a ‘back door’ move against the current government,” he said.

He was responding to calls by Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh for the party to withdraw its support for the unity government and move to the Opposition, citing alleged breaches of so-called red lines involving race, religion and royalty. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK