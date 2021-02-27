Umno dilemma lends continued political instability to Malaysia

Media:
KUALA LUMPUR - A year has passed since Malaysia was stunned by an unprecedented change of government midstream, but the political instability has only worsened since.
Then, the biggest question in the corridors of power was when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would hand over the reins of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
