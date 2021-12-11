Umno council disappointed at ruling on Najib's appeal

PETALING JAYA • The Umno Supreme Council expressed its "disappointment" at the Court of Appeal's decision to uphold former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's conviction for misappropriating RM42 million (S$13.6 million) from SRC International.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, in a statement yesterday, said the party hoped Najib's appeal at the Federal Court would receive a fair process as many were of the opinion that there were political motivations when several party figures were hauled up to court following the 2018 General Election.

The party's Supreme Council had a meeting chaired by Umno president Zahid Hamidi on Wednesday.

"Umno believes that the judiciary system has to always uphold the highest principles of justice," said the statement.

Najib was appealing against a 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine after being found guilty last year of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

After losing his appeal at the appellate court, Najib's lawyers filed an appeal to the Federal Court.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK