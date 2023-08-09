Umno confident of comeback in Penang and Selangor, aided by PH and its voters

GEORGE TOWN/KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former grand old party Umno is banking on support from its ally Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its voters to make a comeback at the state elections in Penang and Selangor, after putting in its worst performance ever at the general election in November 2022.

PH and Umno’s main rival, opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), is expected to put up a tough battle to wrest control of the country’s two most industrialised states from PH.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition managed to secure only 30 of the 222 seats contested at the November general election. But analysts say BN’s new alliance with former foe PH could boost its chances come Saturday.

The PH coalition, which has governed both Selangor and Penang since 2008, has taken on BN and PN in three-cornered fights at the hotly contested national election.

PH and BN are now allies in Malaysia’s so-called unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which means straight fights await for most of the seats at the state polls.

“I don’t expect Umno to face a wipeout in these two states, as this time around it does not need to depend on votes from its supporters alone. It will also have PH supporters who will transfer their votes to the party’s candidates,” said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategy expert Azmi Hassan.

Umno is contesting six Malay-majority seats in Penang and 12 in Selangor under the BN banner. Its direct competitor is PN, which counts two Malay-Muslim-based parties – Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia – as its key members.

Umno says it stands a good chance of winning the Bertam, Sungai Acheh and Teluk Bahang seats in Penang, as well as the three hot seats of Sungai Air Tawar, Dusun Tua and Gombak Setia in Selangor.

A hurdle that the PH-BN partnership has strived to overcome is discontent among their grassroot supporters, given the longstanding enmity between the two coalitions.

Umno and other Malay-based parties had previously accused the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component of the PH coalition, of seeking to undermine Malay and Islamic interests.

But Penang Umno deputy chairman Shaik Hussein Mydin said: “We explained to voters that there is no difference between us working with Gerakan and with DAP. In fact, DAP treated us better by giving us the Sungai Dua seat and helped us a lot in our campaign.”

Multiracial party Gerakan was formerly part of the BN coalition and in its heyday was a major party in Penang, with its presidents holding the chief minister’s post for a total of 39 years from 1969. It left BN in 2018, before joining PN three years later.

DAP campaigners have been seen accompanying Umno candidates on their walkabouts in Chinese-majority areas in Penang, helping to distribute campaign materials and disseminate information, and urging voters to support their allies.

“Wow, I never thought I’ll see the day DAP volunteers are helping an Umno candidate. This is good... this is what unity is all about,” said ride-hailing driver Ng Hong Qi, 30, giving a thumbs up at a coffee shop in Bertam, Penang.