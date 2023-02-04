Umno bigwigs eye three vice-president posts as internal elections begin

PETALING JAYA - The Umno party elections to pick its new office-bearers involving 22,000 branches and 191 divisions across Malaysia have begun in stages and will go on until March 18, with all eyes on the crowded vice-presidency race.

The three vice-president posts will be the highest up for grabs after a “no contest” motion for the top two posts – the president and deputy president – was passed at its annual general assembly last month, meaning Zahid Hamidi and his No. 2 Mohamad Hasan can stay in their posts.

Umno election committee chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said those interested in the vice-presidency can file their papers on March 3.

Party vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin has confirmed that he will defend his post while his other two counterparts, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and former minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, have remained tight-lipped.

Several other Umno bigwigs are expected to join Mr Khaled in the race – they include Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, all ministers in the current federal government, and Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Others said to be eyeing the party’s third-ranked posts are former Johor chief minister Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and Sabah Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The annual delegates meeting and contest for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings at the branch level are taking place for 26 days from Feb 1 to 26.

This will be followed by the elections for the three wings, which will be held simultaneously on March 11.

Polls for the Umno supreme council members (25 positions) at the division level will take place simultaneously on March 18 nationwide.

Talk is rife that there is a movement within the women’s wing Wanita to bring back its former head Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil to compete for its top post. Dr Noraini Ahmad, a minister during the previous Ismail Sabri administration, is the incumbent chief.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah has expressed interest in going for the Umno Youth chief post.

Incumbent Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said during the party’s general assembly last month that he will not defend his post.

Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin, has offered to contest the deputy youth chief post.