Umno assembly to set direction after party’s dismal showing at Malaysia polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno’s general assembly this week will be a closely watched affair following its worst ever general election performance in November, with its leadership seeking to close ranks.

Besides pushing for a constitutional amendment to deter party hopping by elected representatives, Umno president Zahid Hamidi is likely to call for party unity and rally support for his controversial decision to back nemesis Anwar Ibrahim as premier.

But the question for over three million members of Malaysia’s largest and oldest party is not so much whether they should “restore unity” after more than four years of damaging internal conflict, but under whose leadership and which direction.

The party’s annual congress from Wednesday to Saturday, held after a delay from 2022, comes ahead of leadership polls that must be held by May.

In approval surveys during last year’s election campaign, Umno chief Zahid - who is facing dozens of graft charges - was often the least popular of several prime ministerial candidates that included Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was then premier.

The initial chorus for Zahid to step down and take the blame for Umno winning just 26 out of Parliament’s 222 seats has gone silent after the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition it leads joined the so-called unity government led by former nemesis Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The move confounded many political observers, as Umno has vilified Prime Minister Anwar and his allies for the past 15 years as being anti-Malay and anti-Islam – the majority ethnicity and religion the party claims to represent.

But the move allowed Umno to stay relevant as a governing power despite BN’s decimation at the polls, and Zahid to become Deputy Prime Minister. The Umno meeting this week will offer the first glimpse of whether the top 5,000 delegates nationwide believe this comity with PH is the fix needed to stem Umno’s decline.

“We have been thrashed in the last election,” Zahid said Monday in a televised interview. “Now we must have self-criticism, not just pointing fingers at one person. Many are responsible. What happened was the heavy cost from the lack of collective unity in spirit and thinking.”

Whether the grassroots agree that the president is not solely to blame will be crucial for the fortunes of Zahid’s camp, which was the key proponent for joining PH and other parties from east Malaysia in government – and, by extension, the fate of Anwar administration. Another faction had preferred the more Malay Muslim-based coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) - whose 74 MPs are the only ones now left in opposition - Umno had worked with in government since 2020.

“Umno is at the stage of managing the biggest change in the party’s history. It could even be the start of a permanent relationship with PH which would be credited to Zahid, whether or not it arrests its long, slow decline,” BowerGroupAsia’s political analyst Adib Zalkapli told The Straits Times.

Zahid has been Umno president since taking over in 2018 from Najib Razak after Umno lost power for the first time in Malaysia’s six-decade history. The party returned to government in 2020 under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia defected from the PH administration.

At a time of heightened infighting between Zahid’s camp that wanted early national elections and those who wanted to remain in power until the end of the five-year parliamentary term, Umno in May 2022 amended its own constitution to allow triennial leadership polls to be postponed by up to six months after a general election.

This ensured that Zahid would not be ousted until after a reconfiguration of Malaysia’s political landscape, which critics alleged was a cunning move to influence court cases faced by the president and others in his faction. Since the election, two former Umno MPs have been acquitted of corruption.