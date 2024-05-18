Ulu Tiram attack: Cop-killer linked to JI but acted alone, says Malaysia’s home minister

JOHOR BAHRU - The man who stormed into the Ulu Tiram police station, killing two and injuring a third policeman before being shot dead, was acting alone, says Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Mr Saifuddin said that the suspect had connections to Jemaah Islamiah (JI) but was believed to have acted on his own as a lone wolf.

“Based on interrogation made on over 40 individuals and checks on the suspect’s house, the man was acting as a lone wolf,” he said.

“Police investigation started right after the incident, without delays, including checking profiles or police databases on similar incidents.”

“As such, we have called a total of 46 individuals for interrogations to assist in the investigation,” Mr Saifuddin added.

“Based on early investigation, we found that the perpetrator acted alone. This is a lone-wolf attack,” he said in a press conference at the Johor police headquarters here.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had also said he wants firm action to be taken against anyone attempting to create chaos in Malaysia to the extent of causing deaths.

“We do not compromise on matters of peace; the government will be firm. The lives of the people are our priority, and progress means nothing if peace is not maintained. Strong measures will be taken to stop this madness (violence), and I fully support the steps taken by the Royal Malaysia Police,” said Mr Anwar. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK