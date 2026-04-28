Ulu Tiram attack: Attacker’s father, brother jailed 30 years

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Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin (left) and his son Radin Romyullah were each sentenced to 30 years' jail.

KUALA LUMPUR - The father and brother of the Ulu Tiram police station attacker have been sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment each by Malaysia’s High Court on April 27 after pleading guilty to charges related to violent ideology.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor sentenced Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 64, to 30 years on each of three charges: spreading violent ideological beliefs, providing support to terrorist acts, and possessing firearms for terrorism-related activities.

Radin Imran also received a three-year sentence for possessing a book linked to a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, his son, Radin Romyullah, 36, was sentenced to 30 years for one charge of providing support to terrorist acts, and three years for possessing materials linked to the Islamic State terrorist group.

The court ordered all sentences to run concurrently from the date of their arrest, May 17, 2024. As a result, both father and son will each serve a total of 30 years in prison.

On May 17, 2024, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed during an attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor. A third officer, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured after being shot.

The attacker, Radin Luqman, 21, was later shot dead at the scene.

The court previously sentenced Radin Imran’s Singaporean wife, Rosna Jantan, 61, to four years’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to provide information related to violent ideology.

Her sentence was also ordered to run from May 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, Radin Imran’s daughters Farhah Sobrina, 25, and Mariah, 21, were discharged and acquitted after deputy public prosecutor Norinna Bahadun informed the court that the prosecution was withdrawing the charge of deliberately refusing to provide information related to violent ideology.

Before sentencing the three accused, Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini stated that the offences committed were extremely serious, as they led to the killings at the Ulu Tiram police station.

“Although the guilty pleas may be seen as saving the court’s time, that cannot be grounds for a discount for serious offences,” she said.

The judge also noted that, based on the mitigation arguments submitted by the defence, no proper or reasonable justification had been presented to explain why the wrongful acts were committed.

According to the facts of the case read out in court, Radin Imran frequently declared as infidels those who did not share his beliefs. He also preached about taghut (false authorities), incited hatred against the government and spread hostility towards the security forces.

Between 2013 and 2015, Radin Imran was exposed to terrorist ideology and began adopting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi as a symbol of his struggle.

Radin Imran and his family distanced themselves from the local community and often lived in seclusion.

Investigations revealed that he had inscribed statements inciting hatred against the government and security forces on the walls of his home, including declarations that the police and military were taghut and must be fought.

He also expressed a desire to attack police and police stations, describing deaths in such attacks as martyrdom. Moreover, he actively promoted terrorism by instilling violent extremist ideology into his family members, specifically the attacker Radin Luqman, as well as the second and third accused, Farhah Sobrina and Mariah.

In a written statement, Radin Romyullah admitted that if given the chance, he would attack police officers wherever he encountered them.

He also confessed to having fantasised about loading his entire family into a van filled with explosives and striking the National Day parade, targeting security forces, particularly police and military commandos.

Radin Romyullah further considered Radin Luqman’s actions of attacking and killing police to be justified, as he considered the police and military to be infidels. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK