Ukraine war a reminder for Indo-Pacific, says Indonesian FM Retno

A destroyed Russian armoured fighting vehicle in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine, on March 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
DOHA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has served as a reminder for countries in the Indo-Pacific to better manage potential conflict in the region, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.

Ms Retno was speaking to reporters on Monday on the sideline of her visit to Doha, where she addressed a Sunday session on Indo-Pacific cooperation at the Doha Forum, an annual global event hosted by Qatar that brings together policy leaders to discuss the latest challenges in the world.

