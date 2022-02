BALI - Russia's investments in Indonesia and other South-east Asian nations look to be in doubt as the US readies sanctions against Moscow, which continues to amass troops across the border from Ukraine.

Asean, which only received US$83.5 million (S$112 million) Russian investments in 2019, may still find that it cannot sit out the fray if the US blocks Russia from the SWIFT global payments system or imposes other restrictions.