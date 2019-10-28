UK truck deaths: 24 Vietnamese families searching for missing children

HANOI (REUTERS, DPA) -At least 24 Vietnamese families were searching for missing children amid ongoing uncertainty around the identity of the 39 suspected migrants whose bodies were discovered in a lorry container in Britain last week, state media said late on Sunday (Oct 27).

Local newspaper VnExpress reported that 24 families were looking for missing children, with 10 missing in Ha Tinh and 14 missing in Nghe An, both central Vietnamese provinces.

Nghe An is one of Vietnam's poorest areas and a hotspot for human trafficking.

Nguyen Dinh Gia, 57, who lives in the area fears that his 20-year-old son, Nguyen Dinh Luong, who had been trying to get to Britain after first making it to France, is among the lorry victims. He told DPA last week that he had little hope his son survived.

"Now I do not have any hope about his life. I am sure he is dead, but I am trying to keep 1 per cent of hope that he is still alive," Gia said.

The bodies were found on Wednesday in a truck container in Grays, about 32km east of central London and British police are still trying to establish the identity of victims who in many cases lacked identity documents.

When British police first discovered the bodies in a lorry in Essex early on Wednesday, they initially suggested all migrants were Chinese nationals, but it now seems likely the majority were Vietnamese.

Chinese and Vietnamese officials were both working closely with British police, the countries' embassies said.

DNA SAMPLES

Police in Vietnam on Sunday took hair and blood samples to get DNA from relatives of those feared to be among the lorry victims.

"Police from the Ministry of Public Security came to get DNA samples, our hair and blood," Gia told Reuters at Can Loc in Ha Tinh province, where sympathisers gathered at the simple house amid lush rice fields to console the family.

"I advised him not to go because I told him that even though our family had always had nothing and our children were always in hardship, we brought them up just fine," Nguyen said.

The father of Pham Thi Tra My, who sent a last text message to her family in the early hours of Wednesday Vietnam time, said police had also been to collect samples of blood and hair.

Last Friday, a rights activist revealed that the 26-year-old had sent a message to her mother in Vietnam saying she was "dying because I can't breathe".

On Saturday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered an investigation into overseas trafficking.

The hashtag #RIP39 was trending on Facebook in Vietnam, where the social network is widely-used.

Hundreds of Vietnamese nationals are trafficked to Britain each year, according to the charity Ecpat.

THREE RELEASED ON BAIL

Police in Britain said on Saturday they had charged one man, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and other offences including conspiracy to traffic people.

On Sunday, police said three people arrested in connection with the investigation had been released on bail. All three had been questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

British police have said very few of the victims were carrying official identification and that they hope to identify the dead through fingerprints, dental records and DNA, as well as photos from friends and relatives.

In the predominantly Catholic area of northern Vietnam from which the suspected victims came, churches held candle-lit prayers at the weekend.