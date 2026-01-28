Two-year-old dies of heat exhaustion after being forgotten in car in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said doctors from Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, who were dispatched to the scene, pronounced the toddler dead.

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan – A two-year-old is believed to have died of heat exhaustion after his mother left him in her car before reporting for work on the morning of Jan 27.

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the police received a call from a member of the public at around 6.15pm regarding a toddler found unconscious in a car.

“A preliminary probe found that the mother forgot to send her son to the babysitter around 8am and left him in her vehicle,” he said in a statement.

“She realised her son was still in the car only when she finished work at 5pm.”

The child’s remains were sent to the Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem, and his 35-year-old mother has been detained to assist in investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK