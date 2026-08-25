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Two women suffer head injuries after being thrown from Melaka theme park water slide

Melaka Tengah police chief Halim Abas said the first woman suffered a small blood clot in her head while the second woman sustained a concussion.

MELAKA - Two female holidaymakers suffered head injuries after being thrown from an inflatable tube while descending a water slide at a popular theme park in Ayer Keroh in Melaka, Malaysia.

Melaka Tengah police chief Halim Abas said the first woman, 46, suffered a small blood clot in her head while the second woman, 31, sustained a concussion.

He said the incident occurred at about 2.30pm on Aug 22 while the women were visiting the theme park with their families.

“Initial investigations found that the victims were riding a double inflatable tube when it appeared to strike something while descending the slide.

“The older victim, who was seated at the front, claimed that her head struck the wall of the slide and that she could not remember what happened afterwards,” he said on Aug 25.

Halim said she also suffered an injury beneath her chin, pain in her head and chest, and a wound on her right knee.

He said she was taken to Melaka Hospital, where an X-ray examination found no injuries.

“However, a computed tomography (CT) scan detected a small blood clot on the right side of her head,” he said.

Halim said the younger victim lost consciousness while descending the slide and could not recall the incident.

He said she only regained consciousness at the open section of the slide.

“She sought treatment at a private hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion, but no other injuries were detected,” he said.

Halim said investigations showed that the women emerged from the slide without their inflatable tube and missed the designated splash pool before they were found unconscious.

He said the incident was noticed by the older victim’s daughter, 22, who was at the theme park with her family.

The daughter lodged a report at the Ayer Keroh police station at 11.05am on Aug 23, he added.

Halim added that police found no criminal element in the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK