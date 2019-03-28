Two Umno leaders and two others charged for assaulting undergrad during a protest

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Umno leaders were among four people who were charged on Thursday (March 28) with two counts of assaulting a 23-year-old Universiti Malaya student during a protest outside the university on March 22.

Lokman Noor Adam, a member of Umno's apex committee the supreme council, and Abdul Mutalif Abdul Rahim, head of Umno's Petaling Jaya division, were charged with causing voluntarily causing hurt to Wong Yan Ke by holding his jaw and pulling his neck from behind.

Also charged with the duo were Umno's office clerk Salmon Arif Budiman Muchlis, and despatch rider Mohd Norzakifah Mohammed Nawi.

The four men were also accused of pulling the victim's hair from behind.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bus stop near the university during an altercation by some students protesting the presence of former premier Najib Razak at an event there.

The police said they received 12 reports following the incident.

At the time of the incident, Najib was speaking to a group of students at a restaurant located opposite the bus stop.

Lokman also faces a third charge of committing mischief with the intention to cause damage to Wong by ripping off the victim's placard that showed a cartoon cacicature of Najib.

Meanwhile a fifth person, Abdul Mutalif Abdul Rahim, was charged separately with assaulting an intern from Malaysiakini news site Siti Mariam Mohamad Nizar, and causing hurt to her right thumb.

Abdul Mutalif was also charged for allegedly using criminal force on the victim's right thumb, during the same protest.

The five accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges before magistrate Umzarul An-Nur Umar.