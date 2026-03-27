Two tiger cubs die at Bandung Zoo amid management uncertainty

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A Royal Bengal tiger cub is seen at the Delhi Zoo in New Delhi, India on Dec 21, 2023.

JAKARTA - Two Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris tigris) cubs at the Bandung Zoo in West Java died after contracting a highly contagious viral disease, raising fresh concerns as the facility remains closed amid uncertainty over its management.

The eight-month-old cubs died on March 24 and 26 , about a week after contracting feline panleukopenia virus (FPV), a highly contagious disease that attacks the intestines and immune system of cats, including tigers.

FPV has a high fatality rate, particularly in young animals, with mortality reaching 70 per cent to 90 per cent in untreated cases.

Infected animals typically show symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite. There is no cure for the disease, and treatment only focuses on intensive supportive care to help the animal survive while its immune system fights the virus.

Bandung Mayor Muhammad Farhan said the cubs were infected almost simultaneously and their condition deteriorated rapidly.

“The virus was extremely aggressive and progressed so quickly that medical intervention could not prevent their deaths,” Mr Farhan said on March 26 , as quoted by Kompas.com.

Mr Farhan said the incident highlights the need for a major review of the zoo’s management, particularly its disease prevention and biosecurity measures.

“The fact that the virus infected two tiger cubs underscores the need to strengthen biosecurity across the Bandung Zoo,” he said.

“I hope authorities will use this incident as an opportunity to improve the zoo’s management and operations going forward.”

The deaths of the tiger cubs at the zoo sparked criticism from environmentalists, who are calling for stricter oversight of animal care amid the facility’s prolonged closure and ongoing management uncertainty.

The zoo was closed to visitors on Aug 6, 2025 after two rival factions each claimed legal authority to run the facility, which sits on land owned by the Bandung administration.

With the gates shut, the zoo lost ticket revenue while daily operational costs continued, pushing the facility into a severe financial crisis.

More than 700 animals at the Bandung Zoo are at risk of starvation because of the prolonged closure and uncertainty over management. Internal disputes have also contributed to a decline in animal care and changes to enclosure layouts, causing additional stress for the animals.

Since March 2025 , seven animals, including a pelican and a binturong, have reportedly died amid the ongoing management conflicts.

A recent assessment by veterinarians from the Jakarta Animal Aid Network (JAAN) revealed that several animals, particularly primates and mammals, showed signs of malnutrition.

Some elephants were observed engaging in repetitive, purposeless movements, a behaviour often linked to a lack of enrichment.

Meanwhile, some primates, including orangutans and black macaques, showed signs of baldness, which may be caused by skin disease, malnutrition or stress.

Amid the prolonged conflicts and growing concerns over animal welfare, the Forestry Ministry officially revoked the Bandung Zoo’s operating permit in February .

Mr Farhan said the city will soon form a committee to select a new management team for the zoo.

The Forestry Ministry and the Bandung administration have taken full responsibility for the animals and the salaries of employees and caretakers until a professional management team is appointed.

Mr Farhan dismissed speculation that the two Bengal tiger cubs died because of neglect amid the zoo’s ongoing management uncertainty.

He said the zoo’s animal care procedures have been carried out according to established standards, including up-to-date vaccination schedules.

“Animal welfare has always been a top priority, and we are committed to ensuring the well-being of all animals at the zoo,” Mr Farhan said. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK