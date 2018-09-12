Two teenagers dead in Kedah bridge collapse

ALOR SETAR (BERNAMA) - Two teenage boys were killed when they were buried under piles of rubble after a bridge collapsed near Taman Serdang in Serdang, Kedah on Monday (Sept 10) night.

Bandar Baharu district police chief DSP Barudin Wariso said the incident occurred at about 10.15pm and the victims were a motorcyclist and his pillion rider.

He identified them as Mohamad Haziq Ishak and Muhammad Haikal Hakimi Mohd Noor, both 17.

He said Muhammad Haikal was a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Serdang Baru, Serdang, while Mohamad Haziq was a shop assistant.

"They were heading to Taman Serdang from Pekan Serdang and fell into the rubble," he said.

Serdang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Faiz Helmi, who led the search and rescue operation, said the victims were found near each other with the motorcycle on top of their legs.

He said it took time to pull the victims out as they were buried under the earth and tar from the collapsed bridge.

"We had to remove the objects and rubble first," he added.