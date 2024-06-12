2 S’poreans could face death penalty for allegedly trafficking 58kg of Ecstasy in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU - Two Singaporean men could be sentenced to death after they were charged in a Magistrate’s Court in Johor, Malaysia, with distributing 58.6kg of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

Tan Xiao Wei, 49, and Ee Choong Kiat, 36, nodded in acknowledgment after the charges were read to them in Mandarin before Magistrate R. Salini on June 12.

Tan faces four additional charges for distribution and two for possession, while Ee was slapped with one count each for distribution and possession.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

According to the charge sheets, they allegedly trafficked 58.6kg of MDMA at Jalan Anjung 8/1, Taman Horizon Hills, Iskandar Puteri, at 10.30pm on May 29.

On the individual charges, Tan allegedly distributed 1kg, 11kg and 460g of MDMA and 660g of methamphetamine, and had in his possession 510g of ketamine and 170g of nimetazepam, also known as Erimin-5..

The offences were allegedly committed at Residensi Permai, Menara A, Jalan Mutiara 7, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, at 6.35pm on May 29.

Ee is alleged to have distributed 74g of MDMA and possessed 26.4g of ketamine at Pangsapuri Molek, Persiaran Bumi Hijau, Taman Molek, at 3.40pm on May 29.

If convicted for the distribution charges, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking, the two men will face the death penalty or life imprisonment with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane.

If found guilty of the possession charges, framed under a different section of the same Act, they could face a jail term of up to five years, a maximum fine of RM100,000 (S$28,700), or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ameerah Allaudeen did not offer any bail for the accused as the charges involved a capital offence.

Both accused were represented by lawyer Nur Afiqah Hambal.

The court set Aug 14 for next mention pending submission of the chemist’s report.

On June 1, Malaysian police said they had dismantled an international drug syndicate with the arrest of 12 foreigners and two locals, and the seizure of 198.5kg of drugs worth RM11.6million during a series of raids.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Khaw Kok Chin said the syndicate’s mastermind, a 49-year-old foreign man, was among those arrested.

“We arrested 14 people, including two local men, six foreign men, and six foreign women, all aged between 22 and 52,” said Datuk Khaw.

“These suspects are believed to be involved in processing and distributing various types of drugs, including Ecstasy powder and pills, syabu, ketamine, Erimin-5 pills and MDMA, including raw chemicals for processing drugs.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK