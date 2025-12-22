Two Singaporeans arrested in JB after fighting in police station

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Malaysian police have arrested two Singaporean men after they got into two separate fights, including one at a police station in Johor Bahru.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the two men, aged 46 and 56, were involved in a brawl at a mall at around 5.20pm on Dec 21.

“The fight broke out after the wife of one of the suspects called out the other suspect for running into and spilling beer on her,” Assistant Commissioner Raub said in a statement.

“This led to a fight that required intervention by police officers.

“Later at 6.15pm the same day, one of the suspects was filing a report at the police station when the other suspect attacked him, leading to another fight.”

AC Raub said both suspects sustained minor injuries in the fight and were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for committing affray and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for disorderly conduct at a police station.

AC Raub also said both suspects tested negative for drugs and have been remanded for two days from Dec 22. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK