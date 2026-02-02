Straitstimes.com header logo

Two Penang city council officers hurt in balloon explosion during Thaipusam

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A Hindu devotee in a trance state during a procession at the Thaipusam Festival in Kuala Lumpur.

A Hindu devotee in a trance state during a procession at the Thaipusam Festival in Kuala Lumpur.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Google Preferred Source badge

GEORGE TOWN - A balloon explosion during the Thaipusam celebration in Penang has left two Penang Island City Council (MBPP) officers injured.

The officers had seized the balloons from a trader along Jalan Kebun Bunga and were believed to be unloading them from a council pickup truck back in town when they exploded.

The incident occurred at 10.45pm on Sunday (Feb 1), just as dozens of stalls were winding down operations after the celebration.

The stall operator was believed to be a foreigner without a valid trading permit.

It is believed the balloons were filled with hydrogen, which, while cheaper than helium, is highly flammable.

Helium is non-flammable and safer for public use.

A video circulated online showed a truck loaded with balloons on fire before men approached with fire extinguishers.

MBPP mayor Datuk A. Rajendran confirmed the incident, adding that one of the victims was warded.

“Two personnel were injured due to a balloon which burst. One was warded while the other sustained light injuries.

“Investigations are underway,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Sea of colour as Malaysia’s Hindus mark Thaipusam with piercings and prayer
Suspended cop ‘Inspector Sheila’ nabbed for disturbing peace at Thaipusum event in Malaysia
See more on

Malaysia

Thaipusam

Fires

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.