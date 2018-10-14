Three Myanmar nationals buried alive in Cameron Highlands landslide

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three Myanmar nationals, including a husband and wife, were found dead after being buried alive when a landslide destroyed their rumah kongsi (shared house) at Batu 49, Kuala Terla, in Cameron Highlands on Sunday (Oct 14).

Cameron Highlands OCPD Deputy Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said the victims have been identified as Aung Thong and his wife Naing Vai, both 23, and their friend Mu Aye Aye, 34.

DSP Ashari said the incident occurred at about 3am on Sunday, when all three farm workers were asleep.

"It was also raining heavily, which caused the landslide," he said.

"The hut was built illegally at the foot of a slope below a road," he added.

DSP Ashari said police received information about the incident only at about 10.40am.

He said a team of some 28 members, comprising 10 personnel from the police and 18 from the Fire and Rescue Department, reached the site at 11.30am.

"The victims' friends had already dug out two of them by the time we reached there. Both were confirmed dead.

"The third victim was recovered at about 1.20pm," he said.

"All three bodies have been sent to the Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital at Tanah Rata for post-mortem," he added.