Two more Thai railway employees test positive for drugs after fatal train crash

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The fatal crash prompted Thai authorities to review safety measures across multiple areas, especially drug prevention and monitoring among staff whose duties directly affect public safety.

BANGKOK – Two more State Railway of Thailand (SRT) employees involved in train operations have tested positive for drug use and were immediately suspended from safety-related duties, as the agency expands proactive drug testing following a fatal collision between a freight train and a bus in Bangkok on May 16.

A source at the SRT said the latest cases were found during pre-duty screening of staff responsible for train operations and safety. The checks were introduced after the SRT upgraded its safety measures in response to the accident at the Asok-Din Daeng level crossing in Bangkok.

Two positive cases found on second day of testing

According to the SRT, 157 employees were tested on May 19, with no positive results found.

A further 141 employees were tested on May 20, when two employees tested positive for illegal substances.

The SRT immediately ordered both employees to cease all safety-related duties. They have been referred for medical confirmation testing and are undergoing internal procedures, including fact-finding investigations, disciplinary inquiries and entry into the public health sector’s screening and rehabilitation system.

Crash driver also tested positive

The tougher checks follow revelations that the train driver involved in the Asok-Din Daeng train-bus crash had also tested positive for drug use.

The incident prompted the SRT to review safety measures across multiple areas, particularly drug prevention and monitoring among staff whose duties directly affect public safety.

Zero tolerance for safety risks

SRT acting governor Anan Phonimdang said the agency would continue proactive testing of operational staff nationwide, stressing that there would be no exemptions where public safety was concerned.

He said the recent incident had prompted the SRT to review its safety measures, especially efforts to prevent and address drug-related risks within the organisation.

Mr Anan added that the SRT would deal with the issue seriously and continuously, while ensuring that personnel who require treatment and rehabilitation are referred through the proper channels.

Drug-free organisation drive to be strengthened

The SRT is also preparing to upgrade its Drug-Free Organisation initiative across all departments linked to operational safety.

The move is aimed at enforcing stricter work standards, reducing risks in train operations and eliminating factors that could compromise passenger and public safety. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK