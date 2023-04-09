Two-metre long crocodile found on Sarawak beach

Locals in a small Sarawak village were shocked to find a 2m long crocodile tangled up in a fishing net on Friday.

The reptile was found on a beach at Kampung Sungai Cina in Lundu district, about 52km from the state capital of Kuching.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call at 8.30am on Friday requesting their help to catch the crocodile.

A team of seven officers were despatched to the area.

“Upon arriving, we saw the crococile was tangled up in a fishing net on the beach,” said operations commander Abdul Rahman Sabi.

The team then quickly secured the reptile’s jaw with a rope before cutting up the net.

The crocodile was then sent to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks in nearby Matang before the operation ended two hours later.

On social media, people were commenting on the size of the animal and commended the department for its work.

“Congratulations to the fireman for handling the task (well) to prevent bad things from happening,” wrote Mr Hairmie Arabi on Facebook.

Another Facebook user Mr James Ong said: “Wow, nowadays it may not be safe to swim (on the beach). Guess the sea belongs to the crocs, jelly fishes and sharks.”