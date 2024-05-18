Two men caught trying to enter Istana Negara with machete

KUALA LUMPUR - Two men had allegedly tried to trespass into Istana Negara with a weapon in their car.

City police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that police stopped the two men who had tried to enter the palace compound on Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim via Gate 3 around 4.40pm on May 17.

Two men were in the car at the time and had said that they wished to meet His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“Further checks on the vehicle led to the discovery of a machete. Two local men, aged 29 and 37, were arrested.

“Urine tests showed that both suspects tested negative for drugs. Both men have been remanded until May 21 for further investigation,” he said.

He also urged all to not speculate on the matter, or to spread fake information.

The case is being investigated for criminal trespass and possession of an offensive weapon. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK