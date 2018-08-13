Two Melaka kindergarten teachers detained for allegedly abusing children

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police have detained two kindergarten teachers for investigations after they were caught on video allegedly abusing and hitting children at a centre in Cheng here recently, reported Utusan Online.

The two women, aged 21 and 40, were detained on Saturday (Aug 11) after police received a report from the centre's owner on the same day.

Central Melaka district police chief Asst Comm Afzanizar Ahmad said the incident, which went viral on social media, occurred on July 30.

"The centre has two branches. The incident occurred at the premises in Cheng, involving four kids," he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act.

The two viral videos - which last two minutes 10 seconds and 36 seconds each - allegedly showed the two teachers hitting several children at the centre.

The 36-second video showed one of the teachers slapping a child until he falls from his chair, while the other video shows a teacher carrying a girl and placing her on the body of a boy who was lying down.

It is understood that no sign of injuries were detected on the children.