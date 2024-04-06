Two Malaysian cops arrested for alleged extortion at Sultan Iskandar checkpoint

JOHOR BARU - Two Malaysian policemen were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a man at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) and have been remanded for three days.

The remand order against the suspects was granted by magistrate R. Salini to help the investigation under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion.

The two suspects are aged 32 and 33 and were arrested at around 1.50pm on April 5.

Earlier, Johor police chief Comm M. Kumar said in a statement that police had received a report lodged by the 29-year-old victim at around 12.23am on April 5.

“The initial investigation found that the victim was going through immigration clearance at the BSI when the two suspects detained him, claiming he had a criminal record.

“The suspects extorted RM2,000 (S$715) from the victim to avoid being arrested and detained at the police lock-up,” he said, adding that the arrested duo had tested negative for drugs.

He added that Johor police are committed to fighting integrity problems and criminal misconduct among officers and personnel in order to increase public confidence in the force.

“Strict action without compromise will be taken against any police officer and personnel who commits a crime based on the principle of equality under the law under Article 8 of the federal constitution,” he said.

Earlier, during a press conference organised by Johor MCA youth chief Heng Zhi Li, the victim, who only wanted to be known as Lim, claimed he had been extorted by the two policemen on April 2.

The victim claimed to have been accompanied by one of the suspects to several ATM machines to withdraw money, even though he had stated that there was no money in his two bank accounts.

The victim pretended to suffer an asthma attack after withdrawing RM1,000 at a bank in Taman Pelangi and managed to escape with the help of a local couple passing through the area. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK