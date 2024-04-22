Two Malaysian cops accused of extortion at Sultan Iskandar checkpoint back to work

JOHOR BAHRU - The two policemen who allegedly extorted travellers at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex are back at work after their three-day remand ended on April 22.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the duo will remain on duty unless an order to the contrary is issued against them.

“They are still with the Johor police contingent,” he said in a brief reply on the Johor police media WhatsApp group.

Mr Raub did not say if the suspects were still stationed at the BSI complex.

The policemen, aged 32 and 33, are with the Johor Baru South district headquarters and were previously stationed at BSI.

A police report was lodged against them on April 5, in which the complainant alleged that they extorted money from him at BSI on April 2.

A second complainant came forward to lodge a report on April 19, alleging that the same two policemen extorted him on Jan 4.

On April 21, Johor police chief M. Kumar said a request for the suspension of the two policemen would be made to Bukit Aman.

He had instructed the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department to submit a letter recommending suspension following the two separate allegations against the duo. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK