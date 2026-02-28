Two Malaysia Airlines flights turned back to avoid Middle East airspace amid Israel-Iran tensions

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The airline said the turnbacks were done after a mid-advisory flight on heightened airspace risk.

Two Malaysia Airlines flights bound for destinations in the Middle East from Kuala Lumpur were diverted on Feb 27, following a mid-flight advisory concerning heightened airspace risk, reported Malaysian news outlet Bernama.

Flight MH160, bound for Doha, turned back to Kuala Lumpur while Flight MH156, bound for Jeddah, was diverted to Chennai, said Bernama, citing a Malaysia Airlines statement.

Both flights have now safely returned to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

These turnbacks were carried out in accordance with established conflict-area diversion protocols, the airline was reported as saying in its statement on Feb 28.

Checks by The Straits Times on flight tracking site FlightAware found that Flight MH156 left KLIA at about 7.13pm on Feb 27, and was diverted midway to land at Chennai, India. The flight eventually landed back at KLIA at about 8.47am on Feb 28 .

MH160 departed from KLIA at about 9.40pm on Feb 27 before being turned back. It landed at KLIA at about 3.36am on Feb 28.

“Affected passengers were assisted with alternative flight arrangements and hotel accommodation, where required,” the airline said.

ST has contacted Singapore Airlines and Scoot for comment on flights bound for the Middle East.

The Malaysia Airlines flight disruptions came ahead of a reported pre-emptive attack that Israel said it had launched against Iran on Feb 28.

The attack follows a 12-day air war in June 2025 between Israel and Iran, with the US joining an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, in what Reuters reported was the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

The US and Israel had issued repeated warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Explosions were heard in Tehran on Feb 28, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian media. And sirens sounded across Israel at around 8.15am local time (2.15pm Singapore time) in what the military said was a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of an incoming missile strike.

Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights, and its airport authority has asked the public not to go to any of the country’s airports.

A US attack on Iran is also under way, Reuters reported. The US military initiated a series of strikes against targets in Iran, two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The scope of the air and sea operations was not immediately clear, with a US official saying the campaign is expected to last for multiple days.